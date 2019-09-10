 Google hit with major US competition probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google hit with major US competition probe

10 SEP 2019

A coalition of 50 US attorney generals launched an investigation into Google’s business practices to determine whether it violated competition law.

The group comprises officials from 48 US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. California and Alabama are not taking part in the probe, which is headed by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton.

Paxton explained a statement that officials had seen evidence Google’s practices may have harmed consumer choice, stifled innovation and violated user privacy. He later added the investigation will initially focus on search and advertising markets, but said “the facts will lead where the facts lead”.

“This is a company that dominates all aspects of advertising on the internet and searching on the internet as they dominate the buyer side, seller side, auction side and even the video side with YouTube.”

Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill claimed Google directs “most, if not all, of the traffic” on the internet, adding it was important to establish “whether this traffic determination is being done in a fair manner”.

In a blog, Google SVP of global affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker noted the company had “always worked constructively with regulators and we will continue to do so”.

“We look forward to showing how we are investing in innovation, providing services that people want, and engaging in robust and fair competition.”

Google is also being probed by the Department of Justice: in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, parent Alphabet said it received its first request for documents in the case on 30 August.

Last week, a smaller group of attorney generals began exploring potential competition law breaches by Facebook.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple hits back at Google flaw claims

Facebook faces another US competition probe

FTC hammers Google over YouTube child content faults

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association