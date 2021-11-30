 Clearview faces fine for data use
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK targets Clearview AI over data collection

30 NOV 2021

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced plans to impose a potential fine of more than £17 million on Clearview AI, stating the facial recognition software specialist appears to have violated data protection laws.

Suspected legal violations cited by the agency include collecting data without a lawful reason for doing so and failing to inform people about how their data is being used.

The ICO noted social media users are likely unaware Clearview AI may be capturing facial images.

Clearview AI states on its website its mission is to support police services by matching individual faces with images collected from the internet.

The ICO claimed the US-based software company amassed a database of more than 10 billion images. In a provisional notice, it ordered Clearview AI to delete personal data collected from UK citizens. It noted UK security services had trialled the software, but these had ended and the company no longer offered its services in the country.

Penalties were proposed after a joint investigation with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

Big names including Apple and Twitter turned the spotlight on Clearview AI in 2020, with the iPhone maker blocking its developer account and the social media site requesting the company delete all content taken from its platform.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Twitter CTO takes hot seat as Dorsey departs

Italy fines Apple, Google over data use

TSMC fabricará módems 5G para iPhone
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association