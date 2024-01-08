Consumer electronics player Acer unveiled a home router designed for gamers combining 5G and the latest Wi-Fi generation, as part of its Qualcomm-powered releases revealed ahead of the opening of CES 2024 tomorrow (9 January).

The company said its Predator Connect X7 5G CPE is the first in the world to combine 5G and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band throughput, which is said to deliver speeds of 3.5Gb/s and latency of 1 millisecond.

Acer claims by using both forms of connectivity, it can provide load balancing and fall back for increased reliability and to “minimise disruptions” during wireless gameplay.

The router carries the company’s Predator branding, which is used across its range designed for home gaming including specialist laptop PCs and monitors.

It also launched a Wi-Fi only router alternative to the dual-connectivity hardware. Both use home platforms from partner Qualcomm.

Acer GM for connectivity Wayne Ma said the connectivity in the routers is “empowering gamers to take their gameplay to new heights”.