 UK finds vice-like grip by Apple, Google on mobile - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK finds vice-like grip by Apple, Google on mobile

14 DEC 2021

The UK competition watchdog provisionally found Apple and Google have a tight control over the mobile ecosystem, making it difficult for other players to enter and compete meaningfully in a number of sectors.

In an interim report on a study initiated in June, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) suggested Apple and Google have used their market dominance to create self-contained mobile ecosystems.

The regulator discovered both companies imposed rules for access to their app stores which some developers viewed as “overly restrictive”.

Noting while it is important to ensure security of apps, an argument which has been previously used by the two companies to defend the developer fees they collect, the CMA raised concerns “Apple and Google are making decisions on these grounds that favour their own services and limit meaningful choice, when other approaches are available”.

It also targeted Apple for not allowing alternative app stores and limiting the functionalities of browsers alternative to its own, while Google was found to encourage pre-installation of Play Store and Chrome.

“Apple and Google have developed a vice-like grip over how we use mobile phones and we’re concerned that it’s causing millions of people across the UK to lose out”, CMA chief Andrea Coscelli commented.

The CMA recommended Apple and Google introduce an option for easily switching between iOS and Android without losing functionality or data, alongside a possibility to install so-called “web apps” to enable downloads of apps outside the companies’ digital marketplaces.

It also called for choice to be given when users make in-app subscriptions and when browsing.

Consultations on its initial findings are open until 7 February 2022 and a final report is expected in June 2022.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Poland goes after Apple privacy policy

Apple consigue una suspensión de los cambios en la App Store

Apple wins pause on App Store changes
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association