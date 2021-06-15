 UK goes after Apple, Google mobile dominance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

UK goes after Apple, Google mobile dominance

15 JUN 2021

A newly established UK digital watchdog commenced a study into potential market dominance by Google and Apple across various sectors, adding to growing scrutiny of the tech giants’ respective practices.

The Digital Markets Unit of the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will explore alleged dominance of Google and Apple in sectors including their smartphone OSes, app stores and web browsers.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said the authority aimed to find whether Apple and Google created problems by controlling “the major gateways through which people download apps or browse the web on their mobiles, whether they want to shop, play games, stream music or watch TV”.

The CMA said will look into the “effective duopoly” of the pair and whether competitors are impeded, with a specific focus on the effects of the companies’ market power over other businesses including app developers.

It explained the study would take 12 months and could result in guidelines being issued for businesses and consumers, along with recommendations to the government on potential actions.

The CMA launched a probe into Apple in March following claims of anti-competitive conduct towards app developers.

Apple is also being investigated by the European Commission, while Google’s practices have been in the spotlight in the US since 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

France fines Google €220M over advertising breaches

Google readies Android ad tracking restrictions

Serie A, Google give piracy apps the boot
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association