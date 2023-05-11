 Telefonica confident in full-year after revenue gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica confident in full-year after revenue gains

11 MAY 2023

Telefonica chairman and CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete highlighted progress in a strategy to lower debt and boost overall earnings during Q1, noting the group fended off ongoing global economic headwinds to book revenue gains.

The executive stated Telefonica’s opening period brought advances in revenue growth across all regions where it operates, a performance which positioned the operator to meet full-year financial targets and confirm a planned €0.30 dividend per share.

In addition to advancing its debt-reduction programme, Telefonica continued to “strengthen its balance sheet thanks to its ability to anticipate”, Alvarez-Pallete stated.

Net debt fell 3.5 per cent year-on-year to €26.4 billion, more than 80 per cent of which is financed at fixed interest rates.

Revenue in Spain was flat at €3.1 billion, though this could be regarded as a positive in a market known for being exceedingly competitive.

It booked increases in Germany, Brazil and its Hispam operation, and highlighted organic growth for its UK business.

Digital transformation unit Telefonica Tech generated revenue of €429 million, up 43.5 per cent, part of broader gains in the B2B segment.

The operator also highlighted the contribution of its Telefonica Infra unit, credited to its “pioneering status” in deploying fibre infrastructure, with its Telxius subsea cable unit also making revenue gains.

Its fibre customer base grew 16 per cent with post-paid mobile users up 7 per cent. It pointed to progress in its 5G rollout, with standalone 5G networks launched in Brazil during Q1 and availability in the UK, Germany and Spain scheduled for later this year.

Net profit attributable to equity holders fell 57.9 per cent to €298 million on revenue of €10 billion, up 6.7 per cent.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Towers, US drive Deutsche Telekom

KT, LG Uplus take profit hits

Zain books gains as strategy takes shape

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association