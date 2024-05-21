Vodafone Group and Liberty Global hired experienced Sky Group executive Stephen van Rooyen (pictured) as the next CEO of their VodafoneZiggo joint venture, ending a search for a successor to Jeroen Hoencamp commenced late in 2023.

Van Rooyen will take up the role in September, with VodafoneZiggo CFO Ritchy Drost tasked with running the business on an interim basis.

Hoencamp announced his retirement in October 2023, setting a date of 1 May for his departure.

Vodafone and Liberty Global noted van Rooyen brings “a wealth of telecoms and media experience” after a 17-year career with Sky spanning various divisions including its TV, mobile and broadband units.

“He was also instrumental in Sky’s content and programming”, the companies stated.

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said van Rooyen has a “strong track record of delivering growth an innovation” over the past 20 years, including “deep expertise in brand, products and innovation”.

Fries added such experience is “exactly what we need in the competitive Dutch market”.

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle pointed to van Rooyen’s “considerable expertise” in European telecoms and media sectors.