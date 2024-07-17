SK Telecom (SKT) advanced its play in the enterprise segment with an agreement to invest in US-based SMART Global Holdings (SGH), a $200 million commitment primarily focused on AI infrastructure.

The South Korean operator plans to purchase 200,000 preferred SGH shares which can be converted to ordinary holdings at a later date when specific events happen. It stated the move will help cement its position in an AI value chain spanning semiconductors, infrastructure and services.

SGH offers “specialised platforms and services” covering AI, machine learning, high-performance and fault-tolerant computing, and IoT, SKT stated.

The US company works across edge, core and cloud networks, and operates an AI data centre business named Penguin Solutions, which handles the design of clusters based on large-scale GPU servers, along with deployment and operation know-how.

SKT stated the companies intend to forge a collaboration focused on AI infrastructure later this year.

The operator’s CEO Ryu Young-sang (pictured, left) said it plans to “continue to collaborate and make proactive investments to achieve global leadership in AI”.

SGH chief Mark Adams (pictured, right) hailed SKT’s investment as “testament to Penguin Solutions’ capabilities in the deployment of AI factories at scale”.

SKT added the pair also has an eye on “advanced memory market products and services, and NPU-based AI edge servers”.