EchoStar scored a ten-year contract worth up to $2.7 billion to provide 5G services to the US Department of Defence (DoD) across all 50 states and territories, which would provide a much needed boost to its bottom line.

It stated the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is part of the US Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing programme. It comprises an annual contract beginning this month, with nine one-year options until 2034.

EchoStar noted the programme is available to buyers in the DoD and other government agencies. It includes mobile device delivery and task orders for service plans, along with device hardware, customer service and reporting through an online portal.

The company’s subsidiaries Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile will provide the wireless services and devices.

While the programme is focused on smartphones, EchoStar explained it could include tablets, IoT equipment and other 5G-enabled devices.

EchoStar stated Spiral 4 requires RAN with support for radio over internet protocol and CBRS.

In March, it won contract extensions from the DoD for open RAN-based private 5G networks across several military installations and subsidiary Dish Wireless previously scored a $50 million contract from a separate agency to build a test centre for the architecture.