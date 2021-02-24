Telecom Italia Q4 signals successful transformation - Mobile World Live

Telecom Italia argued its Q4 performance was an indicator that a two-year transformation effort was beginning to show results, while its net profit for the period surged on the back of a tax realignment.

In a statement, the operator said it had spent two years streamlining its organisational structure, optimising processes and undergoing a major repositioning of the business with the creation of new development opportunities, thanks to key strategic agreements.

It said the commercial strategy implemented since 2018 had led to a stabilisation of service revenue in the fixed-line segment during Q4 2020, while “the first signs of rationality in the mobile market were felt”.

Overall revenue amounted to €4.1 billion, down 2.1 per cent year-on-year, while service revenue dipped 1.2 per cent to €3.7 billion.

Domestic revenue hit €3.4 billion, down slightly from €3.6 billion, while the figure in Brazil fell 2 per cent to €725 million.

The main bright spot for the quarter was net profit of €6 billion, up from €64 million, mainly due to a domestic tax realignment.

Excluding this effect, net profit would have been €1.3 billion.

Net financial debt fell by €4.3 billion to €23.3 billion, while the number of mobile lines stood at 30.2 million, down slightly from 30.9 million.

The company confirmed a dividend of €0.01 per ordinary share for 2021.

Separately, the company’s board of directors also proposed current CEO Luigi Gubitosi stay in the role for another term.