One New Zealand was tipped to eliminate an undisclosed number staff in early 2024 as it reviews its business structure, Stuff NZ reported.

The news site noted the operator will cut a limited number of employees following a consultation process.

One NZ last month highlighted an improved call centre service by deploying generative AI capabilities from AWS.

In October, One NZ SME and consumer director Chris Fletcher highlighted a 25 per cent reduction in the number of customers using its call centre in the preceding 12 months.

The company make no connection between the improved efficiency and the move to reduce headcount.

One NZ is owned by Infratil, which in June revealed a plan to increase its interest in the operator by 49.95 per cent to 99.9 per cent.