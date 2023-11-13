Thai operator AIS was reportedly given the nod by the country’s communications regulator for the purchase of Triple T Broadband and a minority stake in the fund which owns the fixed player’s fibre assets.

Nikkei Asia reported the deal for Triple T and a 19 per cent stake in affiliated business Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund, had been cleared by The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission with conditions around continuing to offer fixed-only services along with mobile bundles.

The deals have been in the works since July 2022 with AIS initially anticipating completion in Q1 2023 and valuing the two assets at THB32.4 billion ($900 million).

AIS subsequently put the moves on hold after shareholders of one unit failed to approve the conditions of the agreement, before allotting to push ahead in November 2022.

According to figures published by Bangkok Post, post-completion AIS would be the largest player in the country’s fixed broadband market with almost 4.7 million users. This would place it ahead of current market leader True, which completed a mobile focused tie-up with rival dtac earlier this year.