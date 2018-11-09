English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia in the red following €2B write down

09 NOV 2018

Vivendi branded a €2 billion write-down of domestic business assets by Telecom Italia as destabilising, as the Italian operator swung to a loss in Q3.

In a statement announcing its quarterly results, Telecom Italia’s board said it had approved a write-down on goodwill of its domestic unit, which was due to the “deterioration of the competitive and regulatory context and to the increased interest rates”.

The move resulted in the operator reporting a net loss of €1.4 billion, compared with a profit of €437 million in Q3 2017. Revenue was also down, falling 4.1 per cent to €4.67 billion.

Top shareholder Vivendi was quick to slam the decision. Speaking to Reuters, a representative said the move was “shocking, sudden and very unusual”.

Vivendi has been embroiled in a battle for power of Telecom Italia’s board with activist investor Elliott Management for months. The latter took control of the board in May following a number of clashes, but Vivendi has repeatedly expressed concerns over the management of the operator.

In light of the company’s results, Vivendi’s representative reportedly also did not deny another board reshuffle could be in the works: “Vivendi will not rule out anything to protect its interests,” he said.

Debt plan abandoned
In addition to being pulled into red for the quarter, Telecom Italia also said it was no longer on track to meet its debt-reduction target for 2018.

The company said the plan, which entailed a target for its debt to represent 2.7-times of EBITDA excluding mobile spectrum costs, was no longer achievable. It blamed a government fine of €74.3 million, the competitive and regulatory environment in Italy, as well as weakening Brazilian foreign exchange rates.

Net financial debt stood at €25 billion at end-September.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

TIM chief urges change to fix failing EU market

Swisscom mulls future of Italy unit

TIM CEO defends high 5G spectrum prices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association