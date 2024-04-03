Telefonica Deutschland inked a five-year agreement with construction company Hochtief to supply M2M SIM cards for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Hochtief builds and operates EV charging infrastructure in local municipalities, Telefonica Deutschland explained in a statement, adding its M2M SIM cards enable companies to use multiple networks for IoT applications including at e-charging stations.

“Whether it’s charging stations, intelligent electricity control or real-time displays in public transport, they all need M2M SIM cards for networking and smooth operation”, B2B director at Telefonica Deutschland Karsten Pradel said, noting its IoT offerings would help the country advance its digitalisation push.

The operator and Hochtief indicated nationwide charging could be supported due to compatibility with all mobile networks.

Telefonica Deutschland emphasised the role of IoT in EV charging stations as they require a reliable, “fail-safe internet connection”.

The deal’s framework also covers plans to provide mobile connectivity for Hochtief’s employees working in construction and administration, as well as WLAN routers and other hardware on site.