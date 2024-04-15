Tone Bachke, EVP and CFO at Telenor Group (pictured, left), is to leave the company by 1 August 2024, ending a six-year stint at the operator.

Telenor stated Bachke will depart to take on a role as member of the executive board of directors at the Netherlands-based SHV Holdings, a financial trading company.

She joined Telenor in 2018 as head of group treasury before taking on her current role in 2020. Prior to joining the operator group, the executive held leadership positions including as CEO and CFO at construction company Implenia and as a board member at Veidekke.

Bachke will be temporarily replaced by SVP of performance and ownership at the company, Kasper Kaarbo (pictured, right), starting 8 May, added Telenor.

Kaarbo has helmed several senior roles in Telenor since joining the company in 2004, specialising across finance and strategy functions. He also held several board positions within Telenor, and is currently a board member of Malaysia’s CelcomDigi.

Commenting on Bachke’s departure, Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor, expressed gratitude for the departing CFO’s “relentless” contribution to “Telenor’s strategic development and performance”.