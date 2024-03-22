Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks as Apple and Google reportedly plotted to power the next iOS with Gemini AI, the GSMA recommended a policy reform to improve Europe’s digital economy and Vodafone agreed to sell its Italian unit for €8 billion.

Apple in talks to bring Google AI to iPhones

What happened: Apple entered into negotiations with Google to power iOS 18, available on the next series of iPhones, with the search giant’s Gemini AI system.

Why it matters: A deal between the pair could prove significant in numerous ways. For one, it would build on an existing agreement in search, with Alphabet currently paying Apple billions annually to make Google’s search engine the default option on its Safari web browser. Apple would also gain access to leading AI technology for its devices, keeping pace with rivals in this area. For Google, integrating Gemini into iPhones would give its technology access to billions more users.

GSMA presses for European reform

What happened: GSMA and Europe’s operator giants issued a manifesto which called for changes in regulations governing the telecoms market, warning the continent is lagging behind other global players in key technologies.

Why it matters: Laszlo Toth, head of Europe and CIS at the GSMA, argued the mobile industry is key to meeting the European Union’s 2030 Digital Decade targets and wider political agenda, but warned outdated regulatory frameworks and market fragmentation have impacted the bloc’s tech leadership. The trade association believes a policy reform is needed to enable long-term investments, address market barriers and amend existing merger rules.

Vodafone agrees €8B Italy sale to Swisscom

What happened: Vodafone Group inked a deal with Swisscom to sell its Italian business for €8 billion, part of the company’s strategy to simplify its European operation.

Why it matters: Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle said the deal reflected its third and final step in reshaping its European operations, aimed at directing its focus towards markets where it has strong growth. Karen Egan, analyst at Enders Analysis stated Della Valle “has delivered on the deal front having taken over as CEO less than a year ago”, adding “the Vodafone story really could start a very promising new chapter” if the executive can also deliver a structural and cultural change.