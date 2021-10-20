 Samsung continues foldable push with bespoke Flip 3 - Mobile World Live
Home

Samsung continues foldable push with bespoke Flip 3

20 OCT 2021

Samsung Electronics offered consumers the ability to choose the colour scheme on its high-end Galaxy Z Flip 3 when buying directly, its latest move to lure customers to the foldable form-factor.

At the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, a version of the foldable with 49 colour combinations available for users to select.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is only available directly and will cost £1,049, a £50 premium on the standard model with equivalent storage.

The original version is available in four colours and launched in August alongside the larger Galaxy Fold 3 and Watch 4 series.

Samsung also used the online event to provide testimonials from users of its foldable and highlight the benefits of the form-factor, which it has been eager to champion since its first appearance in 2019.

In addition to offering customisation to the handset consumers are also able to buy a version of the Watch 4 with a range of alternative colour combinations. The additional fee for a watch with bespoke colours varies on the choices selected.

Orders of the customised handset and watch begin today in South Korea, the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia.

During the event Samsung also launched upgraded user interface UI4, which provides software upgrades for its devices including new photograph editing capabilities for its smartphones and two-faced emojis.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

