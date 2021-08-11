Samsung unfolds latest premium offering

Samsung Electronics launched its third generation of foldable devices, claiming the two handsets improved durability 80 per cent compared with their predecessors and enhanced user experience, as it made its pitch to take the form-factor mainstream.

Its larger device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch flexible display and a 6.2-inch cover screen with a 4400mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers a 6.7-inch folding display, 1.9-inch cover screen and 3300mAh battery.

Both run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, have 12MP main cameras and 10MP primary front cameras. Galaxy Z Fold 3 features three cameras on the back and two on the front, one more on each side than the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first of Samsung’s foldables to be compatible with an S Pen stylus, though it needs a specific version to avoid damaging the screen.

Speaking at its launch event, Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile communications Tae Moon Roh (pictured) said the pair “define a new standard in mobile” and represent the “new mainstream for smartphones”.

Samsung noted it had worked with various partners including Microsoft to optimise applications to take advantage of the additional screen space offered by foldable devices. Other applications with specific versions for the form-factor include TikTok and YouTube.

Durable

Both smartphones include a new type of protective film over the folding screen, which Samsung claims makes them 80 per cent more durable than previous generations. The two also have improved water resistance.

Other enhancements include brighter displays, improved photography features and reductions in weight.

The Galaxy Fold 3 comes in either 256GB or 512GB storage options priced at £1,599 and £1,699 respectively. The Galaxy Flip 3 is available in 128GB and 256GB variants with recommended prices of £949 and £999.

Alongside the new smartphones, Samsung unveiled its latest generation of earwear, the Galaxy Buds, and Watch 4 series.

The watch sports Samsung’s new chip designed for the form-factor and includes a range of enhanced health tracking features. The buds cost £139 and Watch 4 starts at £249.

Its range of new devices are available from 27 August with orders opened today (11 August).