German fibre broadband service provider Deutsche Glasfaser Group advanced a €7 billion plan to triple the number of homes passed by its network by tapping Nokia to provide equipment and expertise capable of providing high levels of automation.

In what Nokia described as a major contract, the vendor stated its role was to provide a highly innovative nationwide fibre network for Deutsche Glasfaser as it seeks to expand on the 2 million homes currently passed by its infrastructure.

Deutsche Glasfaser will access Nokia’s range of fixed line and IP network products including a system capable of running “GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON on the same fibre”.

Nokia stated its win came at the expense of two competitors’ IP core, BNG and edge routers. The Finnish vendor is also due to handle design and validation of the network architecture, IP and fixed access domain controller customisations, and commissioning the infrastructure.

Deutsche Glasfaser’s parents EQT and Omers committed €7 billion to the modernisation and expansion project, with Nokia asserting its products will enable the fibre company to “build a highly-automated and efficient” network to meet its ambitions.

Pascal Koster, COO of Deutsche Glasfaser, said it began deploying Nokia’s 10Gb/s XGS-PON technology “as standard across our network” last month, providing symmetrical broadband to homes and businesses in the town Neuwied.

Nokia SVP and head of Europe Business, Network Infrastructure Matthieu Bourguignon noted Deutsche Glasfaser had been a customer since 2017, with the latest deal “a valuable seal of approval” to extend their current scope “to the IP domain”.