Home

Samsung angling for green Galaxy

07 FEB 2022

Samsung Electronics sought to further highlight the use of recycled plastics in its products, revealing Galaxy-branded smartphones set to be unveiled later this week would contain material derived from abandoned fishing nets.

The manufacturer has several initiatives in place to cut the environmental impact of its operations and devices, and revealed it had developed a new material using repurposed ocean-bound fishing nets which it plans to use across its entire product line moving forward.

Samsung noted there were 640,000-tonnes of fishing nets abandoned and discarded into seas every year, meaning its use of the materials was preventing them becoming dangerous waste.

The move comprises part of Samsung’s Galaxy for the Planet strategy. The plan includes a number of targets set for 2025 including using a greater amount of recycled products; eliminating all plastics in packaging for mobile products; achieving zero waste to landfill; and cutting the standby power consumption of its smartphones.

Samsung’s announcement comes ahead of its latest Unpacked event, scheduled for 9 February, where it is expected to reveal its latest flagship amongst other devices.

The company is marketing the event as being where it will “set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

