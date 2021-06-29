 DT, Samsung plot sustainable smartphone boost - Mobile World Live
Home

DT, Samsung plot sustainable smartphone boost

29 JUN 2021

Deutsche Telekom hit Samsung up to develop a more environmentally-friendly 5G smartphone than current models, one of several measures planned by the pair to advance broader goals to reduce electronic waste.

Device restoration forms a key element in their plans: the mass-market smartphone Deutsche Telekom and Samsung aim to introduce in 2022 will achieve this by being more repairable than current 5G models, a move which means the unit will also feature a removable battery.

Deutsche Telekom stated it is currently in the process of reworking a phone refurbishment programme in which it purchases second-hand devices, overhauls and resells them. It explained plans are afoot for Samsung to supply used smartphones to the scheme, which the operator expects to relaunch in October in its home and other operating markets.

Another aspect around recycling is work to develop a compensation scheme covering the cost of overhauls, potentially involving donations to non-governmental organisations for each device sold.

The operator explained Samsung’s backing for the programmes is important because the vendor is a major supplier to its portfolio of smartphones. Samsung’s own commitments to sustainability are, therefore, a factor in boosting Deutsche Telekom’s broader efforts.

Samsung SVP and head of marketing at its Mobile Communications Business Stephanie Choi explained the companies “believe innovation and sustainability are not mutually exclusive”, noting the vendor is “dedicated to delivering positive environmental impact”.

The companies backed a rating system for the environmental impact of mobile phones launched last month, at a time of growing interest in sustainability across Europe.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

