 Qualcomm sticks with Maui for Snapdragon Summit - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm sticks with Maui for Snapdragon Summit

22 AUG 2023
The sun sets on a beach with waves lapping the shore in Wailea, Maui

Qualcomm told Mobile World Live it currently still plans to hold its Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii in October, arguing the event is a much-needed support for communities in the US state following devastating wildfires which have displaced thousands and led to more than 100 deaths.

A representative of the US chip company explained it had carefully considered holding the 2023 event in Hawaii, which has hosted the Snapdragon Summit for the past five editions, concluding it is currently the right move.

But the representative noted Qualcomm is working with authorities, its host venue and other relevant local organisations to gather information on “the ever-evolving dynamics” to ensure it is “making the most appropriate decision for the Maui community at large”.

“This year, more than ever before, it is a top priority for us to support the local communities and their rebuilding efforts during this unfathomable time”, the representative explained, adding Qualcomm is “working diligently to provide financial, technical and volunteer support” to affected communities.

The event is scheduled to run in Wailea, on the south side of Maui, one of several areas the Hawaii Tourism Authority named in a list of areas people are being encouraged to “continue visiting”, in a statement updated late yesterday (21 August).

Governor Josh Green last week discouraged travel to west Maui, noting in official documents that visitors in those areas had “largely heeded” calls to leave, freeing up “hotels and other accommodations” for displaced locals.

Several news outlets have reported rising frustration among residents at continued tourist visits during the crisis.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

