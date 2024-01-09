Boingo Wireless deployed Wi-Fi 7 at a mass transit system station in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what it claimed was the first live network to use the technology in a public venue.

The vendor stated the network is live at the Las Vegas Monorail Boingo Station at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. It noted Wi-Fi 7 will be on display at its innovation centre during CES 2024.

Boingo Wireless cited the capability of Wi-Fi 7 to double network bandwidth while providing four-times the speed of Wi-Fi 6, with peak data rates of more than 40Gb/s.

The company used Wi-Fi 7 access points from CommScope-owned Ruckus Networks.

Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley noted Wi-Fi 7 was positioned to provide improved connectivity and security “for high-trafficked, diverse enterprise environments including airports, transit stations, hotels, casinos, stadiums, hospitals and military bases”.

“CES and Las Vegas have been home to ground-breaking technology unveilings”, he said, adding Boingo Wireless “is excited to contribute to that list with this inaugural Wi-Fi 7 deployment”.

Boingo Wireless opened an innovation centre next to the Las Vegas Convention Centre during CES 2023 to serve as a testing area for 5G and Wi-Fi 7 applications.