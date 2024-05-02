T-Mobile US fleshed out details about its now completed $1.3 billion deal to buy Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, with Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim joining its team.

The operator stated Glickman, Kassim and their teams are joining T-Mobile, but they will continue to drive the prepaid brands while operating them autonomously “but closely aligned to the broader brand”.

In turn, T-Mobile stated it expects to benefit from Mint’s approach to direct-to-consumer marketing.

In addition to the prepaid brands, T-Mobile now has possession of wholesale wireless provider Plum as part of its deal to buy the assets of Ka’ena Corporation. The deal was first announced in March 2023.

Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile’s network under an MVNO arrangement and MVNA Plum expanded a wholesale agreement with it in 2022.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who owned a minority stake in Mint Mobile, will continue his role as an ambassador for the budget brand.

T-Mobile also announced a “commitmint” to keep Mint Mobile’s $15 a month tariff when customers pre-purchase multiple months of the service. The current additional offer of three months of Unlimited Premium Wireless for $15 per month is guaranteed through the end of 2024.

Additional perks will include free roaming in Canada for Mint Mobile subscribers for up to 3GB of high-speed data, while Ultra subscribers will have access to roaming in Mexico in the coming weeks included in “most” of their plans.

T-Mobile’s Scam Screener feature will soon be available to both Mint and Ultra customers to provide them with the ability to flag likely scam calls before they pickup.