Orange to swap CEOs in Poland, Romania

Orange announced a switch in its European leadership that will see the CEO of its Polish operation, Julien Ducarroz (pictured, left) swap roles with Liudmila Climoc (pictured, right), the head of its Romanian business.

In a move effective 1 September 2023, Ducarroz will return to the company’s Romanian subsidiary where he held roles as strategy director and chief commercial officer between 2007 and 2016.

The executive was appointed as CEO of Orange Moldova in 2016 before he took up his current role as head of the Polish operation in 2020.

Orange highlighted Ducarroz’s roles in implementing a growth strategy around green initiatives at Orange Polska. Under his leadership, the Polish unit formed a €605 million fibre JV.

Ducarroz will replace Climoc, currently CEO of Orange Romania, who will take the helm in Poland on the same date. The appointment represents Climoc’s third post as CEO at the company, after she was also named as head of its Moldova business in 2008. She took charge in Romania in 2016.

The operator stated Climoc oversaw Orange Romania’s “complex transformation from a mobile-only company into a fully integrator operator”, and credited her roles in the unit’s converged services push, as well as 5G roll-outs in the country.