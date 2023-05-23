 Orange to swap CEOs in Poland, Romania - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange to swap CEOs in Poland, Romania

23 MAY 2023

Orange announced a switch in its European leadership that will see the CEO of its Polish operation, Julien Ducarroz (pictured, left) swap roles with Liudmila Climoc (pictured, right), the head of its Romanian business.

In a move effective 1 September 2023, Ducarroz will return to the company’s Romanian subsidiary where he held roles as strategy director and chief commercial officer between 2007 and 2016.

The executive was appointed as CEO of Orange Moldova in 2016 before he took up his current role as head of the Polish operation in 2020.

Orange highlighted Ducarroz’s roles in implementing a growth strategy around green initiatives at Orange Polska. Under his leadership, the Polish unit formed a €605 million fibre JV.

Ducarroz will replace Climoc, currently CEO of Orange Romania, who will take the helm in Poland on the same date. The appointment represents Climoc’s third post as CEO at the company, after she was also named as head of its Moldova business in 2008. She took charge in Romania in 2016.

The operator stated Climoc oversaw Orange Romania’s “complex transformation from a mobile-only company into a fully integrator operator”, and credited her roles in the unit’s converged services push, as well as 5G roll-outs in the country.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Orange revenue up as revamp takes hold

Orange names ex-Altice exec as technology chief

Orange names new CFO

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association