Accenture wrapped up an acquisition of Italian fibre and mobile networks specialist Fibermind six weeks after publicising a move taken to strengthen its telecoms engineering services capabilities.

The multinational professional services company explained the acquisition will boost its expertise and ability to provide customers with technologies including automation, robotics, data and AI.

Accenture explained Fibermind has a more than 20-year history of working with public and private sector customers, and reiterated a staff of 400 will now join its operations unit, bringing their knowledge of network design, authorisation procedures and local market capabilities with them.

“The acquisition further expands Accenture’s infrastructure engineering scale and capability for 5G and fibre in Europe,” it stated.

Accenture added Fibermind’s capabilities will help it to deliver high-quality services and “greater innovation”, along with “more rigorous cost management” to customers spanning various industries.

Executives at each company previously expressed enthusiasm for the move: Roberto Pagella, head of Accenture Operations in Italy, said it would enable the company to provide a “centre of excellence” for network engineering, with technology to be employed to “amplify human skills and knowledge”.