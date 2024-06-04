Orange Group introduced a security portal designed detect potential phishing attempts targeting citizens and businesses, a solution it claims is critical at a time when cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

The operator stated the platform, dubbed Orange Cybersecure, enables citizens regardless of the operator they use to check suspicious links in text messages, emails and website URLs.

They will receive “instantaneous response” if the link is known, Orange said.

In cases where the link is unknown, Orange defence specialists “will quickly check its reliability and add the result to its database to continually enrich it”.

The company deploys a learning algorithm to identify phishing attempts, and it aims to “create the best database to fight collectively against everyday cyberattacks”.

Orange noted two out of three French citizens receive suspicious messages each week, as well as phone calls or emails whose safety or legitimacy they couldn’t confirm. According to government data, there were 280,000 requests for assistance from French individuals for digital fraud, 38 per cent of which involved phishing in 2023.

Orange expects the system, available from 6 June, to “offer unprecedented protection against internet and telephone fraud”.

Explaining its decision to roll out the service to all citizens and not just Orange customers, the company said “cybersecurity is everyone’s business”, making it a responsibility to “offer a simple and effective solution for everyone”.

For a more comprehensive solution, it will offer a non-contract monthly subscription to its customers. The bundle provides users the ability to secure up to 10 devices and receive assistance from Orange cyber specialists.