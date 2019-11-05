 Romania leads Orange 5G charge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Romania leads Orange 5G charge

05 NOV 2019

ORANGE 5G LAUNCH, BUCHAREST: Orange entered the 5G fray with the launch of its first commercial network within its footprint, deploying the technology in three major Romanian cities.

The operator launched 5G services in capital Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, with other Romanian cities to follow from 2020 onwards. At a launch event Ramon Fernandez, deputy CEO for Finance, Performance and Europe, explained the country was a natural choice to lead the operator’s 5G charge, having been a key part of its footprint since 1997.

“We have been innovating a lot in this country since we arrived”, he said, adding the operator had invested “more than €3.5 billion” in its Romanian operations over the past 22 years.

“Our ambition is to continue to grow and invest in Romania”, which will act as something of a testbed for “new innovations like eSIM and number sharing”, he said.

Fernandez explained the operator deployed 115MHz of spectrum in the 3.4GHz to 3.6GHz bands, “more than double” the amount available to competitors. Orange stated the network offers peak download rates of 1.2Gb/s, with average rates of 600Mb/s.

Orange is the largest operator in Romania with 10.3 million connections according to GSMA Intelligence, just ahead of rival Vodafone’s 10 million.

Vodafone and number four player Digi launched 5G earlier this year.

No limits
The service is initially available on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G, with Orange developing a package of premium offers designed to enhance user experience. Fernandez explained these include unlimited data and access to content, along with a connected watch.

He added 5G will address three main priorities, the first of which is adding mobile capacity and speed. “With speeds much higher than 4G, 5G will enable immersive experiences, it will open a variety of cultural, educational, [and] industrial possibilities”.

Other benefits cited include high-speed connectivity for homes and businesses, boosting development of specialised services and providing very low latency for critical use cases.

“It’s a collective responsibility to make the best of these opportunities and keep mindful of potential risks”, Fernandez said.

Meanwhile Orange continues to test 5G in its home market of France. Regulator Arcep hasn’t yet auctioned spectrum, so commercial launches are not expected until next year at the earliest.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Orange Q3 driven by growth away from home

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association