 Orange deputy CEO targets Africa connectivity push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Africa 2022 – News

Orange deputy CEO targets Africa connectivity push

26 OCT 2022

MWC AFRICA, KIGALI: Deputy CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa Brelotte Ba (pictured) put the spotlight on the urgency of investing in digital infrastructure to boost inland connectivity, identifying a broadband-based multi-services approach as key to economic and social prosperity.

“There are many challenges,” said Ba in a keynote speech. One of them, he believes, is the usage gap of more than 500 million people that remained unconnected to mobile networks despite living within coverage areas. “There is only one answer to this: investment”, he added.

Ba noted the operator today had more than 141 million people in 18 markets registered to its broadband services.

Despite this achievement, he named skills gap and affordability as core issues demanding resolution to achieve a secure economy that will benefit various sectors including B2B, healthcare and education.

Ba highlighted Orange’s commitment to investing more than €1 billion every year in Africa and the Middle East, an investment he claimed has covered the operator’s multi-services approach and partnerships.

Multi-services projects include access to electricity (Orange solar kit), digital schools, online platform for healthcare (Dabadoc) and digital trainings.

The latter had seen 700.000 participants signing up to its coding training program, the company’s initiative to accelerate start-up companies and progress capital ventures.

Orange’s executive also opened up on ongoing projects to tackle key barriers such as affordability, naming a partnership with Google in introducing a low-cost device, the Sanza Touch.

He stated the company’s multi-services approach, which spans from business, education to mining, would promise “prosperity to Africa”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Smart Africa calls for less talk, more action on digital

GSMA boss puts focus on Africa digital transformation
MWC Africa 2022 – News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Preview video: Huawei MBBF 22

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association