Sony announced details of its forthcoming Xperia smartphone models, highlighting advanced image capture capabilities on its top tier offering and focusing on the two-day battery life of a release for the cheaper end of the market.

The company promoted its flagship Xperia 1 VI as using AI technology and enhanced zoom to deliver professional quality images, while the display uses image adjustment technology it claims reproduces the quality of its high-end Bravia TVs on the phone’s display.

As it generally does in its premium launches, the consumer electronics brand cited the inclusion of technology from its various other entertainment businesses to enhance the devices.

For the camera, the company claims its in-house Exmor T mobile sensor and AI assistance means its lens can deliver picture quality equivalent to full-frame cameras.

It also noted the inclusion of autofocus (AF) tracking with AI “human pose estimation”, a feature it notes can “recognise the human skeleton, enabling precise AF tracking even in challenging shooting scenarios due to potential obstructions that conceal the subject’s visibility”.

Other features include an operation mode for high level gaming and improved sound compared with previous models, with the company pointing to a premium audio circuit designed for its 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xperia 1 VI has a 6.5-inch display, triple rear camera set-up with a 52MP main unit, 5000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset. It will be released in June and cost €1,399 in Europe.

Mid-tier challenge

The Xperia 10 VI, unveiled alongside the flagship model, is being sold as a “stamina specialist”, with two days of battery life and charging technology Sony claims keeps it healthy for three years.

Other selling points are the device’s front stereo speakers and OLED for what it claims as a “pocket-sized theatre experience”.

It has a 6.1-inch display, dual rear camera with a 48MP main unit, 5000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

Sony plans to release the Xperia 10 VI in mid-June priced at €399.