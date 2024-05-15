Contract manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and industrial technology player Siemens outlined a partnership focused on driving digital transformation and upping sustainability at the former’s facilities.

The pair’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlines collaboration areas expected to increase levels of automation in Foxconn’s manufacturing plants. This will include use of Siemens factory technology and industrial software, and exploring use of digital twins.

Among the areas of focus are facilities in the Taiwan-based player’s Electronics Manufacturing Services division and Contract Design and Manufacturing Service for the electric vehicle industry.

Foxconn chair and CEO Young Liu said his company was “transforming into a platform solutions provider for smart manufacturing, smart EVs and smart cities”, adding its collaboration with Siemens “accelerates our digital transformation journey and opens up new possibilities for innovation and sustainability”.

The pair also cited an ambition to “define standards for the factory of the future and manufacturing processes” with a key part of the agreement around an ambition at the contract manufacturer to make energy savings and cut emissions.