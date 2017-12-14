English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Oi restructuring plan gets go ahead

14 DEC 2017

Troubled Brazil-based operator Oi reached a breakthrough on a plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection after agreeing a deal with two major creditor groups.

In a stock exchange filing, Oi said the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders and International Bondholders Committee had agreed in principle to its restructuring plans and the move would hand control of the operator to the creditors.

Brazil’s government, which holds a significant amount of Oi debt through state banks and unpaid fines, also agreed to the plan in principle, according to a Reuters source.

The next step of the process will require formal approval of the restructuring plan at a scheduled creditor meeting on 19 December, which would no doubt be a welcome boost to a giant in the Brazilian telecoms market.

Oi troubles
Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, at a time when it owed BRL65.4 billion ($19.3 billion)

The company since jostled with creditors over the shape of its restructuring plan and a proposal was last knocked back in October.

In November, the company was forced to amend a new restructuring plan, following criticism and the alternations finally appear to have done the trick.

A key aim of the most recent update is to generate an overall capital increase of up to BRL8 billion.

Oi’s creditors were asked to deliver a deliver a minimum of BRL3.5 billion of the capital, with a maximum contribution of BRL5.5 billion. The remaining BRL2.5 billion will be provided by existing shareholders.

The new plan would effectively give bondholders up to 75 per cent of the company’s shares, while the two major private bondholder groups will hold BRL22 billion of the company’s debt.

Reuters also reported the country’s telecoms regulator Anatel will continue to push for a grace period and favourable interest rates on the BRL14 billion Oi owes in fines.

Approval of the restructuring follows reports China-based operators China Telecom and China Mobile are interested in investing in the Brazilian operator.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

China Mobile subsidiary launches UK MVNO

China Telecom picked for Philippines entry

Latin American operators back RCS

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association