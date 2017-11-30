English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

China Mobile linked to Oi investment

30 NOV 2017

China Mobile joined rival China Telecom in expressing an interest in troubled operator Oi, comments made by the head of Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel indicated.

Speaking at an event yesterday (29 November), Anatel president Juarez Quadros named China Mobile as possible investor in Oi, making it the second Chinese operator to be linked to the struggling Brazilian company.

The story was broken by Brazilian publication Valor Economico.

Earlier this month Reuters reported China Telecom was eyeing a $6 billion deal to acquire a majority stake in Oi, which is facing ongoing debt issues. The Chinese operator and US private equity company TPG Capital reportedly met with government officials to discuss a possible takeover.

Details of China Mobile’s reported interest remain sparse, but the company was previously linked with Oi and apparently met with Anatel in September.

In his comments, Quadros also named China Development Bank as another potential investor. The financial institution is currently one of Oi’s creditors.

CEO departs
News of potential Chinese investment comes after Oi was thrown into further disarray following the resignation of CEO Marco Schroeder earlier this week.

Schroeder left his post two weeks before a crunch meeting of creditors to decide the fate of the Brazilian operator.

Bloomberg reported the CEO’s departure was prompted by a row with the board over the “slow pace” of the company’s emergence from bankruptcy protection.

Oi’s board is currently thrashing out a debt restructuring plan, ahead of a crunch meeting, which has been pushed back from 7 December to 19 December.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

China Mobile poised for nationwide RCS launch

Oi CEO quits amid reports of clash with board

Oi readies updated restructuring plan

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association