English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Oi creditors seek fresh debt talks

16 OCT 2017

The restructuring of troubled Brazilian telecoms operator Oi hit more stumbling blocks, with its largest creditors calling for a meeting to renegotiate its debt plan, Reuters reported.

A letter sent by advisors of the bondholder committee called for a meeting to “negotiate in good faith and on an expedited basis the terms of an acceptable plan of reorganisation”.

The move came after a proposed restructuring plan was said to not address creditor concerns, due to containing “conflicts of interest” and giving too much control to shareholder Societe Mondiale, which owns just 6.5 per cent of voting capital, but punches above its weight.

According to an earlier Reuters report, creditors and credit agencies described the proposal as ignoring “fundamental creditor concerns”, stating it “threatens the company’s long-term viability and abusively enriches existing shareholders”.

A steering committee for Oi’s bondholders said the operator had “spent time negotiating with a small group of conflicted creditors, some or all of whom also hold equity, for a failed deal that focuses exclusively on preserving value for the existing shareholders”.

Last week it was said Oi’s assets of BRL40.8 billion ($12.9 billion) could fetch just half the figure if Oi had to sell in a hurry. This would cover less than a third of the debt under renegotiation.

Oi’s woes have been ongoing for some time, with the company in 2016 filing for bankruptcy protection – the biggest case of its kind in the country.

The company faced challenges including regulatory requirements linked to its fixed line business, debt incurred through mergers and acquisitions, and a weak Brazilian economy.

It also owns Brazil’s fourth largest mobile operator, in a market where a number of notable international competitors – America Movil, Telefonica and Telecom Italia – are present.

It was mooted Oi could dispose of its mobile unit, but the suggestion came to nothing.

America Movil reportedly expressed an interest in acquiring the operator in September 2016, and Egyptian telecoms billionaire Naguib Sawiris also proposed an investment.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association