True Corp expressed confidence an order for a lower court to review a lawsuit against the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) would not have any adverse impact on its business operations or merger with dtac.

In a statement, True argued a lawsuit filed by five individuals addresses the same issue as previous cases where the Administrative Court did not accept an injunction petition in similar precedented cases.

The Supreme Administrative Court last month ordered the Central Administrative Court to accept a lawsuit requesting the withdrawal of the NBTC resolution acknowledging the merger.

True stated the merger was completed in “accordance with all relevant laws and processes”.

The court earlier found an NBTC order acknowledging the merger was in compliance with the law and there “is no reason to perceive it as illegal”, True wrote.

True and dtac completed their controversial tie-up in March 2023, creating the largest mobile player in Thailand by subscribers and reducing the number of major operators to two.