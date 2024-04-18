Taiwan-headquartered contract manufacturer Foxconn reportedly confirmed a shift to a rotating CEO system, with the heads of the company’s six business groups each having a stint in the top position.

DigiTimes reported comments from the company’s chair Young Liu revealing the change, without disclosing which group head was first to take over or for how long. A six-month term is being considered.

The change applies only to the parent company, not its subsidiaries.

Liu noted Foxconn has rotated executives in other roles and had now implemented the system for the top position, adding the move helps future leaders prepare for the role by giving them a full view of the company’s operations.

The Apple supplier’s business group comprises smartphones, notebook computers, precision components, PCs and displays, TVs and game consoles, and chips.

Last week Reuters reported the company was considering changing its top management structure by introducing a rotating CEO system.