 Microsoft lays-off responsible AI team - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft lays-off responsible AI team

14 MAR 2023

Microsoft reportedly axed an entire team responsible for ethical AI as part of a recent round of lay-offs, a move which comes at a time when it is ramping efforts to bring the technology to the mainstream.

News outlet Platformer reported the technology giant had let go of its AI ethics and society team, which sits within its AI organisation, leaving the company without a dedicated set of employees to ensure its governing standards are tied to products.

In total, the unit had around 30 employees in 2020 but was trimmed to seven in October 2022 following an organisational shake-up.

The AI ethics and society team were part of 10,000 employees axed across the company earlier this year in response to the global economic downturn.

Microsoft, however still maintains an active Office of Responsible AI, tasked with creating rules and principles to govern its initiatives.

In a statement to Platformer, Microsoft asserted it is committed to developing AI products and experiences safely.

An ex-employee told Platformer corporate VP of AI John Montgomery had instructed its AI unit to develop products more quickly in a bid to get the technology into the hands of consumers faster.

However, this led the company to become “less interested” in taking the time to create “more socially-responsible products”, the source added.

News of the cuts comes around two months after Microsoft committed to invest billions in OpenAI, the maker of popular AI offering ChatGPT.

Microsoft then announced plans to revamp its Bing search engine and Edge browser, integrating the services with ChatGPT.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Iconic chief issues AI abuse warning

Lockheed Martin boss issues AI guidelines

CMA ready to shoot down Activision acquisition

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association