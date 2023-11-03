Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week, with the UK, the US and China among the countries which signed an agreement on AI, a delay in an acquisition of VMware by Broadcom and Vodafone Group striking a deal to offload its operations in Spain.

Countries launch global effort to avoid catastrophic AI harm

What happened: A total of 28 nations signed a declaration to establish a shared understanding of the risks posed by frontier AI during a dedicated safety summit in the UK.

Why it matters: The UK government stated the agreement fulfilled key objectives on the risks, opportunities and forward process for international collaboration on AI safety and research. Martha Bennett, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research, told Tech Brew the declaration would have little impact on regulating the technology.

Vodafone inks Spain sale deal

What happened: Vodafone Group struck an agreement to sell its beleaguered Spanish operations to Zegona Communications in a deal worth up to €5 billion.

Why it matters: The companies have been in talks over the agreement since at least September. CCS Insight director of consumer and connectivity Kester Mann said Spain had long dragged on Vodafone, noting “the disposal is likely to be welcomed by its long-suffering shareholders,” while allowing Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle to turn her full attention to a merger with 3 UK.

Broadcom, VMware merger delayed

What happened: Broadcom and VMware missed a deadline to wrap-up their proposed deal, but both still expect it will be completed.

Why it matters: The US chip giant reiterated it had received legal clearance to acquire the cloud software player from numerous countries, but it is still awaiting sign-off from Chinese authorities. Both companies anticipate the deal will close “soon”.