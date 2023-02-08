Microsoft opens AI in Bing, Edge

Microsoft unveiled updates to its Bing search engine and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which could spur a new round of innovation across an industry beleaguered by layoffs.

At an event yesterday (7 February), Microsoft upgraded Bing to a next-generation OpenAI language model which is more powerful than ChatGPT and customised for search functions.

The Bing search query box can accept up to 1,000 characters and features a new interactive chat function which also offers links related to search results.

It can also compose emails, create itineraries and make travel arrangements.

The new Edge browser uses the bot for chat, writing text and summarising large documents, along with providing details on the source of search results.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all, search,” Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella stated.