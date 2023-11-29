Amazon-owned Project Kuiper announced a plan to offer private networking capabilities in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which would enable enterprise, operator and public sector customers to move data into any cloud region without touching the public internet.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky announced the private connectivity service at the company’s re:Invent conference yesterday (28 November).

The company stated Project Kuiper plans to use AWS’ infrastructure and services to offer “customers flexible and secure end-to-end connectivity services to help them connect people, facilities and equipment”.

Amazon stated Project Kuiper’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network was designed to connect a range of enterprise, telecom and government customers.

Going forward, Project Kuiper will offer similar options for moving data privately into customers’ own data centres or other public clouds.

Rajeev Badyal, VP of technology for Project Kuiper, stated running the network in the cloud means the company can rapidly extend its connectivity services globally “and help our business customers access the data and services they need from virtually any location on the planet”.

Each Project Kuiper antenna connects to the nearest AWS region through dedicated fibre. From there, the company can deliver traffic to the internet or route to the customer’s AWS resources, private network, or other cloud service providers.

Project Kuiper plans to beta test the service in H2 2024, with NTT, Verizon and Vodafone Group among the first to pilot and experiment with the private connectivity.

The satellite provider announced a partnership with NTT, NTT Docomo, NTT Com and SKY Perfect JSAT on 27 November covering provision of broadband services to Japanese enterprises and government divisions.