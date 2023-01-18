 Microsoft expected to axe thousands of jobs - Mobile World Live
Home

Microsoft expected to axe thousands of jobs

18 JAN 2023
Microsoft

Technology giant Microsoft was tipped to cull thousands of jobs worldwide in response to a global economic downturn, following similar moves by other companies across the sector, Sky News reported.

The news organisation reported Microsoft is preparing to axe around 5 per cent of its total workforce of more than 220,000, which would equate to around 11,000 jobs.

Microsoft is due to announce its quarterly earnings next week, and Sky News sources believe details about cuts could be released before then.

If the report is accurate, Microsoft would the latest major technology company to slash employee numbers, following a hiring spree in the sector instigated by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Amazon this month announced plans to cut 18,000 jobs, while Meta Platforms and Twitter made major cuts at the back end of 2022.

In telecoms, Financial Times reported last week Vodafone Group was planning to shed several hundred jobs as part of attempts to cut costs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warned in October 2022 of a need to manage its cost structure and respond to increased headwinds.

It is also fighting to keep a proposed acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard alive, with regulatory scrutiny against the deal increasing.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

