 Italy woes continue to hamper CK Hutchison unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Italy woes continue to hamper CK Hutchison unit

06 MAY 2021

CK Hutchison Group Telecom (CKGT) lamented continued intense competition in Italy, which it blamed for a drop in revenue and customers at its largest division in Q1.

In its earnings update, the operator group again claimed “aggressive competition” from Iliad Italia and MVNOs had caused year-on-year declines for its WindTre unit.

However, it noted the trend of customer base declines had been partly stabilised by its prepay sub-brand Very, which launched last year.

Revenue in Italy fell 6 per cent year-on-year to €1 billion as its customer base dropped 6 per cent to 19 million.

Italy contributes over 42 per cent of CKGT revenue, with its 3 UK division the second largest. It also operates in Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Ireland and includes the company’s mobile unit in Hong Kong and various other corporate income streams.

In the UK revenue was up 2 per cent, while it booked a sharp increase in costs related to its IT transformation and ongoing 5G rollout. Although it described the market as “volatile” due to the pandemic, and reported a 6 per cent drop in user numbers, the company pointed to stable margins due to retention of “higher value customers”.

Across CKGT revenue was down 2 per cent to €2.46 billion. Profit figures are not reported on a quarterly basis.

During the quarter the company also continued to reap the financial benefits from the sale of various tower assets to Cellnex. Having completed the sale of its towers in Sweden for €800 million in January it expects the Italian sale to go through in June or July with the disposal of UK infrastructure assets in Q4.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

UK examines Cellnex tower buy

Italia investiga la venta de las torres de CK Hutchison a Cellnex

Italy probes CK Hutchison, Cellnex tower deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association