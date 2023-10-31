Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison booked revenue growth across all sectors in the first nine months of 2023, but rising expenses hit its bottom-line.

Net profit fell 24.4 per cent year-on-year to IDR2.8 trillion ($178.4 million), with expenses rising 14 per cent due mainly to higher depreciation and amortisation costs, and marketing expenses.

Profit was also hit by losses from associates and joint ventures, and forex.

Revenue rose 8.5 per cent to IDR37.5 trillion, with mobile up 7.8 per cent to IDR32.2 trillion.

Multimedia and data sales rose 10.8 per cent to IDR4.5 trillion.

Fixed-line revenue rose 26.8 per cent to IDR750.5 billion.

ARPU grew 2.5 per cent to IDR34,680.

Data traffic increased 16.5 per cent.

The operator added 800,000 mobile connections for a total of 99.4 million, with LTE users accounting for 80 per cent.

Capex increased 11 per cent to IDR7.7 trillion.

The number of LTE base stations rose 34.9 per cent to 172,000.

Full-year capex guidance is IDR13 billion compared with IDR12 billion in 2022.