 Cellnex inks €10B Europe deal with CK Hutchison - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cellnex inks €10B Europe deal with CK Hutchison

12 NOV 2020

European infrastructure company Cellnex struck agreements to acquire 24,600 telecoms towers and sites from CK Hutchison for €10 billion, increasing its foothold in Italy, the UK and Republic of Ireland, and expanding into three additional markets.

The announcement comes a week after CK Hutchison revealed it was in advanced talks with Cellnex over the deal to sell its European assets, which it spun off into a separate unit in August as it explored options for the division.

Cellnex stated the deal would be its biggest to date and strengthens its presence in its three existing markets, while adding Austria, Sweden and Denmark to its footprint.

The agreement comprises six separate transactions, one for each individual market. Of the €10 billion agreed, €8.6 billion will be paid in cash to CK Hutchison and the remaining €1.4 billion in Cellnex shares, representing 0.5 per cent of its share capital.

Cellnex and CK Hutchison also said they will sign long term service agreements for an initial period of 15 years, extendable for an additional 15 years.

Acquisition strategy
For Cellnex, the deal continues an aggressive acquisition strategy to bolster its European presence.

It said it expects its revenue to increase by €1.2 billion to €3.8 billion after completion of planned rollouts, and committed to rolling out an additional 5,250 sites over the next eight years through an investment of €1.4 billion.

Future contracted sales are expected to grow by €33 billion to €86 billion, as a result of the pan-European agreements.

CK Hutchison’s strategy follows a number of operators which have decided to sell their tower assets, as part of a move to raise capital to fund investments into areas including 5G and reduce debt.

Cellnex CEO Tobias Martinez said the deal highlights the added value of the company “as a natural partner for all mobile operators in Europe”.

Closure of the deals are expected to be staggered, as they will need approval from competition authorities in each of the countries.

Should all the deals complete successfully, Cellnex will manage 103,000 towers and telecommunications sites in total.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Cellnex negocia la compra de torres de Hutchison en Europa por 10.000 millones de euros

Cellnex closes in on €10B Hutchison tower deal

Cellnex explotará las torres de telecomunicaciones de Iliad en Polonia
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association