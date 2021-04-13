 UK examines Cellnex tower buy - Mobile World Live
Home

UK examines Cellnex tower buy

13 APR 2021

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began an assessment of an acquisition of CK Hutchison’s towers by Cellnex Telecom, a day after regulators in Italy announced a probe on a similar transaction there.

In a brief statement the CMA explained it planned to look into any competition implications from the sale of the assets, which are currently used by mobile operator 3 UK.

The regulator invited interested parties to submit comments by 27 April.

A deadline for its final decision is yet to be announced.

The proposed deal is one of a number of separate purchases of CK Hutchison’s mobile tower assets in Europe, which had a total value of €10 billion. Of the six transactions only two are outstanding: the UK deal and the purchase of towers in Italy, which is the subject of a probe from competition regulators.

When it released figures for 2020, CK Hutchison’s 3 Europe business estimated the sale of tower assets in Italy would be completed during Q2, with the UK assets off its books by the end of the year.

Author

Chris Donkin

