One New Zealand created the role of chief AI and data director, promoting head of data and growth capability Summer Collins to the position.

CEO Jason Paris stated the role reflects the increasing importance of data analytics and use of AI at all levels of the company’s operations.

“We’re already successfully using AI in a variety of ways in our service, network, support office and marketing areas”.

Collins will spearhead its transition to become an AI-led operator: “We’re not just talking about enhancing customer experiences or refining products. We’re looking at a complete reimagining of how we work, seamlessly meshing human intuition with machine precision,” she said.

The AI director will focus on building its data foundations to provide secure and insightful data platforms; develop its AI execution to discover and scale opportunities; and provide AI-driven insights to improve operations and customer experience.

She previously held positions at bank BNZ, airline Air NZ, and operators Spark and Vodafone Group.