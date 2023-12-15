Telstra reportedly achieved a target of securing renewable energy sources equivalent to 100 per cent of its power usage by 2025 after forging a deal with Global Power Generation for a solar farm in the state of Queensland.

The AUD130 million ($87.3 million) power purchase agreement will supply the operator with 153GW/h of solar power a year, Capital Brief reported.

Telstra has lined up six power purchase deals.

In October 2022, Telstra agreed a deal to purchase 350GW/h of energy a year from a 923.4MW Ark Energy wind farm in Queensland in which it holds a 30 per cent interest.

GSMA Intelligence data placed Telstra as the largest operator in Australia by mobile connections at end-September on 17.5 million.