 Hu takes hot seat at Huawei - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Hu takes hot seat at Huawei

01 APR 2019

Huawei announced Ken Hu, one of company’s three rotating chairmen (pictured), took the helm from Guo Ping effective today (1 April), as the company faces mounting scrutiny about the security of its gear and days after it reported a massive hike in 2018 earnings.

Hu also will head the board of directors until the end of September, when Eric Xu will take cover.

Last week, the Shenzhen-based vendor reported its net profit in 2018 jumped 25.1 per cent to CNY59.3 billion ($8.8 billion), with overall revenue increasing 19.5 per cent to CNY721 billion.

The profit gain came despite a dip in revenue from its carrier group, with the unit’s share of total turnover dropping to 40.8 per cent from 49.3 per cent in 2017 as its consumer business, posting a 45 per cent jump in revenue, took over as its largest division for the first time.

A 1.3 per cent fall in revenue in its carrier business came as the global telecoms infrastructure market contracted 18 per cent year-on-year in 2018 to $30.5 billion as mobile operators shifted priorities from 4G to 5G, data from IHS Markit showed.

In recent months, Huawei has stepped up its offensive again the US government, which moved to block operators and government departments from using its equipment on the grounds it poses a risk to national security.

The vendor strenuously denies the assertion and in early March filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction on a US ban on government agencies using its gear.

Guo was aggressive in confronting the US government, last week saying it has a “loser’s attitude” and had “lost all of its table manners”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei growth accelerates despite US threats

Maxis kicks-off 5G testing

Huawei puts US on the stand over ban
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association