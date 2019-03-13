 Huawei hammers FCC over proposed ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei hammers FCC over proposed ban

13 MAR 2019

Huawei increased pressure on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to drop a proposed rule which would block operators from using government funds to buy its equipment.

The FCC initiated proceedings on the move in April 2018, but has not yet taken action to approve it.

If implemented, the rule would bar operators from using federal funds to purchase equipment from vendors deemed national security threats, which would likely include Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE.

The measure is separate from a law passed by Congress which blocks federal contractors from using Huawei kit against which the vendor initiated legal action last week.

In a new filing against the FCC move, Huawei slammed the policy as “futile” and “counterproductive”, noting “even the most ‘trusted’ manufacturer may have vulnerabilities”.

It reiterated claims that blocking its equipment from the US market could hinder 5G deployments, and highlighted ongoing work with government agencies in the UK and Germany to address security concerns.

Huawei said “the FCC has yet to take any useful action”, calling on it to immediately terminate an ongoing review of the proposal and instead work with other federal agencies to “implement a more comprehensive, holistic approach to supply chain security”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Guest Blog: Huawei smartphones skirt security woes

German chancellor vows to keep security in-house

Huawei heralds Mate 20 sales success

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association