Home

French president hits out at Nokia layoff plans

25 SEP 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron said Nokia’s decision to cut some 600 jobs in France was not in-keeping with commitments the company made when it bought Alcatel-Lucent in 2016.

“Nokia was aided by the French government and it made clear commitments,” Macron said, adding the company needs to keep its promises and he would be “inflexible” towards the job cuts, Reuters reported.

In 2016, when Macron was economy minister, he approved the takeover after Nokia pledged to hire 500 research and development staff in the country.

Reports in early September revealed Nokia plans to implement the cuts by end-2019, with the reductions coming from Alcatel-Lucent International and Nokia Solutions Networks France business. The layoffs form part of a wider €1.2 billion cost-cutting exercise.

It was later said the plans were suspended until an early October meeting between French ministers, the company’s management and unions.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews

